182 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by MKD Wealth Coaches LLC

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 182 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. BlackRock comprises 0.2% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,008,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.50.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $10.41 on Wednesday, reaching $736.46. 753,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,528. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $764.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $856.53. The firm has a market cap of $111.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

