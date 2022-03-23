Arion (ARION) Trading 19.4% Higher This Week

Arion (ARION) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Arion has a market capitalization of $53,972.00 and $26.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Arion has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00048964 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.30 or 0.07032547 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,852.72 or 0.99812359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00044149 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,713,914 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

