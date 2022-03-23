726 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by MKD Wealth Coaches LLC

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Accenture accounts for about 0.4% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Accenture by 93.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after buying an additional 670,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Accenture by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,205,000 after buying an additional 563,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $6.97 on Wednesday, hitting $320.50. 1,786,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,400. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $329.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.95. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $265.70 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $202.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.