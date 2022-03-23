iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,122,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,671,000 after buying an additional 1,026,988 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $106,729,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,745,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,936,000 after purchasing an additional 74,831 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.17. 74,786,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,799,914. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $56.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

