Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Cuts Stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lessened its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 704,417 shares during the period. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación accounts for about 4.8% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owned 0.44% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 9.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 98.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 33,029 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 35.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,010,000. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 2.61. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

