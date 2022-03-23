Vision Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Pinterest by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,563,000 after acquiring an additional 389,643 shares in the last quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PINS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,460,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,783,864. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.66. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $88.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $812,824.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $146,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 390,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,352,965. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PINS. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.84.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

