TMD Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TMD Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.34. 5,235,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,235,101. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.96 and its 200-day moving average is $166.32. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

