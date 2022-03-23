Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.49

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49.

Get Yamaguchi Financial Group alerts:

Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YFGSF)

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.