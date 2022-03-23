Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Major Shareholder Buys $271,350.00 in Stock

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $271,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Indaba Capital Management, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 251,100 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,844,963.00.

BNFT stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. 145,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,717. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $402.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Benefitfocus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Benefitfocus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

