1,122 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 44,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.50. 20,538,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,169,936. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.84 and its 200 day moving average is $143.95. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $128.34 and a 52 week high of $155.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

