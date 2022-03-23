Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases 507 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 16,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS traded down $5.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.20 and a 200 day moving average of $208.58. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.73 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,380. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

