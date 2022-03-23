Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,730,774,000 after buying an additional 1,067,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,055,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,951,824. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $196.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

