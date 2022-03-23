iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 106.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.81. The company had a trading volume of 746,742 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.95 and a 200-day moving average of $105.66. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

