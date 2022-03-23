Vision Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $76,000.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHJ remained flat at $$48.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 30,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,056. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $51.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.