CCUniverse Price Tops $0.0000 (UVU)

CCUniverse (UVU) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $17,106.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009232 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007881 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000535 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000775 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

UVU is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UVUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.