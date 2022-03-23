Unifty Hits Market Capitalization of $24.06 Million (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last week, Unifty has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $24.06 million and approximately $853,456.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.85 or 0.00032422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00048771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.13 or 0.07047516 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,835.31 or 1.00255456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00044010 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NIFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.