Brokerages Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). PlayAGS posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGS. B. Riley reduced their price target on PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of AGS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.24. 126,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,496. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in PlayAGS by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PlayAGS by 521.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

