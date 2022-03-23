Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,244,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,241,561. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.13 and a 200 day moving average of $160.93. The stock has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

