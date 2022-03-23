Vision Capital Management Inc. Buys 934 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,996. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $96.39 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.18.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

