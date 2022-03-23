Raymond A. Jr. Hruby Purchases 18,000 Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Stock

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) EVP Raymond A. Jr. Hruby purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Williams Industrial Services Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. 102,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 6,398,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,301,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 35,338 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

