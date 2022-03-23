Vision Capital Management Inc. Acquires 242 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.05.

Shares of EL traded down $8.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.43. 988,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,917. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.42 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.56 and a 200-day moving average of $322.70.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

