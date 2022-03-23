Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Director Sells $820,550.00 in Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WSM traded down $8.78 on Wednesday, hitting $148.89. 1,583,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,098. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.85 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.01.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 75.31%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.30.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

