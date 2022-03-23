Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.31-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $417-422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.21 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average of $55.09.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

