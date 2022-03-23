Step Finance (STEP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.81 Million

Step Finance (STEP) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $692,501.11 and approximately $2.81 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00048809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.00 or 0.07019891 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,839.32 or 1.00109012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00043992 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

