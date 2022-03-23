MakiSwap Price Tops $0.0175 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. MakiSwap has a market cap of $1.21 million and $156,011.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00048809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.00 or 0.07019891 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,839.32 or 1.00109012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00043992 BTC.

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

