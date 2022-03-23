Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Issues Earnings Results

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CRBU traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. 342,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,950. Caribou Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRBU shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser bought 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 353.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

About Caribou Biosciences (Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.