Members Trust Co Sells 2,136 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Members Trust Co trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 994,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,593,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,645 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,636,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,574,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day moving average is $78.59. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.02.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.