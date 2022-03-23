Members Trust Co Invests $200,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Members Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $405.58. 388,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,974. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.60. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $344.80 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.