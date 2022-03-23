Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SCS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. 674,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 108.65 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Steelcase by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

