Anchor Protocol (ANC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $27.87 Million

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00006111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $697.86 million and $27.87 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008417 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002565 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,848,809 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

