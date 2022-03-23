Members Trust Co Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Members Trust Co reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 71,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,451,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,693,462. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

