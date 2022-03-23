Members Trust Co Sells 421 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Members Trust Co reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,758,000 after acquiring an additional 172,585 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,800,000 after buying an additional 205,276 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,979,000 after buying an additional 2,479,092 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,854,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,278,000 after buying an additional 120,247 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,084,000 after buying an additional 45,183 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.70. 960,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,101. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.85 and a 200-day moving average of $251.95. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $216.77 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.