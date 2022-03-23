Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $105.00

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $28,526.89 and $105.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00036917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00107552 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

