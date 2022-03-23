iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,318,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Members Trust Co owned about 1.72% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $369,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,296,000 after purchasing an additional 224,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,758,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,184,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,556. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.46 and a 12-month high of $86.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

