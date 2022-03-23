Steph & Co. Invests $42,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 471,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Ares Capital by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 35,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. 1,877,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,177,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.73%.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

