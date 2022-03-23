Steph & Co. Has $52,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Steph & Co. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 565.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $180,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $100,376,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $86.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,627,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,413,084. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.72. The stock has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

