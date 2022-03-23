Members Trust Co Buys 353 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Members Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $26,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $4.61 on Wednesday, reaching $244.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,885. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $222.50 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.43.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
