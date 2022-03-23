325 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Acquired by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 150,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,184,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $10,056,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,386. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.37 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.83.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

