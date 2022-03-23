GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. operates as a franchised hotel operator. It operates business chain hotels, serviced apartments, shell inns and hostels. The company’s properties include GreenTree Eastern Hotel, GreenTree Inn, GreenTree Alliance Hotel and Vatica Hotel. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

GHG stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 29,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,624. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $538.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.72). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,386,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 609,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 318,233 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 290.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 173,348 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 5,335.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 80,350 shares during the period. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

