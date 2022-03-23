APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Acquired by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,771,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,902,000 after acquiring an additional 806,577 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in APi Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,034,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,468 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in APi Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 5,096,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in APi Group by 588.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,394,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755,844 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,232,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,774,000 after buying an additional 184,830 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on APi Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE APG traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.83. 813,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. APi Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

