Steph & Co. Purchases 800 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 7,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 45,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 65,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $82.57. 6,118,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,205,421. The company has a market cap of $162.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.19.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

