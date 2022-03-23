Steph & Co. Boosts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after buying an additional 5,556,662 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,593 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $51.12. 26,073,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,303,461. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $194.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

