iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $447.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,537,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,073,884. The company has a 50-day moving average of $442.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $385.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.