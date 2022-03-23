Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,092 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,894,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,072,000 after purchasing an additional 328,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,456,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,800,000 after buying an additional 205,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $3.31 on Wednesday, hitting $246.70. The company had a trading volume of 960,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,101. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.07 and a 200-day moving average of $251.99. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $216.77 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.