Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Health Catalyst (HCAT)

3/17/2022 – Health Catalyst was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

3/7/2022 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $40.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $64.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $62.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Health Catalyst is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

HCAT traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 621,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,702. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $42,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $110,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,719. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.2% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 23.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

