Honest Trading Down 0.4% This Week (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Honest has a market cap of $1.68 million and $127,126.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00049107 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.95 or 0.07071067 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,964.09 or 0.99674076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00044039 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

