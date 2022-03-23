Entegris Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,225 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 989% compared to the typical volume of 480 put options.

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.31. 917,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,936. Entegris has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.70.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

