International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.5% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 7.5% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,911,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.94.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.