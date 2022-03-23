Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $164.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,077. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.39. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $146.94 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

