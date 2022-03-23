Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

CARR stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.52. 2,622,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252,616. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

